WINDHAM — The annual fireworks show lit up the night sky from Windham High on Wednesday. It was the town’s kickoff to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Residents gathered for food from area vendors and music by the Souled Out Show Band to start the evening. The band was donated by Gretchen Haga, Diana Kopp, and Anne Kuczynski from BHHS Verani.
Monday the festivities continue with the Windham Town Day at Griffin Park. There will be a kids concert at 4:15 p.m. followed by the kids parade at 5:15 p.m. Those with bikes, strollers or wagons are invited to decorate them and participate.
There will be a barbecue, games and a Windham Community Band concert that evening too.