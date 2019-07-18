SALEM, N.H. — A Windham man was charged with driving under the influence after a four-car crash on Route 28 near Home Depot last Friday just after 3 p.m, according to police.
One of the drivers, 55-year-old Gordon Smith of Windham, was charged with driving under the influence, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
During heavy afternoon traffic, one car hit another causing a chain reaction, Dolan said.
Smith was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, Dolan said.
No other people involved in the accident were injured, according to Dolan.