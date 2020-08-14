BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who pled guilty to hacking Windham residents' computers was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail, Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway announced in a statement Friday.
Michael Sarnie, 23, of Windham, pled guilty to six felony counts of unauthorized access of a computer network and four misdemeanor counts of misuse of a computer network.
In 2017, several Windham residents found their Google, Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been compromised, Conway said.
Windham police got a warrant and searched Sarnie’s residence, finding sexually explicit images and videos of multiple individuals without their permission, according to the statement.
Sarnie was ultimately charged with offenses related to 10 of the victims.
"The Rockingham County Attorney’s Office commends the victims in this case for alerting the police to Sarnie’s criminal conduct and for their perseverance and advocacy during the prosecution process," Conway said in the statement. "The Court’s sentence takes into account the seriousness of Sarnie’s conduct and the significant impact it had on the victims in the case."
Sarnie was also sentenced to the New Hampshire State Prison for 2-4 years, but that sentence was entirely suspended for 5 years. Sarnie will be on probation for two years when he is released from the Rockingham County Jail.
The cases were investigated by Windham Police Department's Detective Jason Dzierlatka. The case was prosecuted by Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales with assistance from Victim Witness Coordinator Meghan Lennon.