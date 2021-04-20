Windham moves forward into vote count audit

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.