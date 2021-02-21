WINDHAM — A safe and successful voting process in town continues to be a top priority for town officials.
And that, according to Windham Town Clerk Nicole Bottai, is why it's important for her to speak out and let the community know that the town takes voting and election security very seriously.
"We take this alleged discrepancy that was found at the state recount extremely seriously," Bottai said. "Our main priority is to get answers, and to get to the bottom of this important matter."
Her statement follows discrepancies found during a state recount last November of the District 7 state representative race, where the town and state vote tallies showed significant differences.
Top vote counts went to the four Republican candidates — Mary Griffin, Charles McMahon, Robert Lynn and Julius Soti.
Four Democrats were also on the ballot, including Kristi St. Laurent, who took the fifth spot on the list, with only 24 votes separating her from Soti's winning number.
The state contacted the town and took the ballots for a recount held Nov. 12, with GOP candidates maintaining the win. Some candidates picked up additional votes.
That included Soti earning another 297 votes. But Laurent ended up losing 99 votes.
The state notified Windham of the discrepancy in numbers between the town's count and the state's recount.
In a statement, Bottai said the town wants to find out what happened. She also said the town received many right-to-know requests and selectmen have also spent countless time at recent meetings discussing the matter.
"We have been completely transparent and have complied with all requests for information and supplied supporting documentation to the State of New Hampshire Attorney General and Secretary of State, media, or any individual that has requested such," she said.
"We truly desire ... an easy and efficient resolution at this time; to simply gain access to our ballots and conduct a hand count of overall ballots, additionally running the ballots through the same ballot-counting machines that were used on Election Day, in a public and organized environment," she continued.
Representatives from town vendor LHS Associates, the company that maintains the ballot machines and programs the memory cards, will offer a presentation at the selectmen meeting Feb. 22, including facts about the machines used in Windham.
The discussion will also include ways to move forward, Bottai said.
"We are seeking additional options in conjunction to the ones that we have exhausted and what actions taken next," Bottai said. "The situation continues to be the priority on our radar and the town is doing everything to rectify this."