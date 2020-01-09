WINDHAM — Police are calling on the public to help find a man who used a handgun to steal cash from Kendall Pond Pizza Wednesday night.
Police Capt. Mike Caron said the man ordered employees to hand over money from the cash register before leaving with an undisclosed amount.
Witnesses told police that the man was last seen running behind the building toward Kendall Pond Road.
Police were called around 9:45 p.m. Officers from Windham, Londonderry and Hudson, as well as a K-9 unit from Londonderry, were unable to track the suspect, according to Caron.
Kendall Pond Pizza employees told police the man appeared to be familiar with the layout of the building and had "working knowledge" of the cash register, according to Caron.
Police said the man was wearing a scarf covering his face and a winter hat at the time of the armed robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windham police at 603-434-5577 or police@windhampd.com.