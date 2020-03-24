WINDHAM — A 26-year-old is in police custody after officers were called to 12 Mary St. for a man barricaded in a car with a gun Tuesday afternoon, according to police Capt. Mike Caron.
Residents nearby were told to shelter in place while police worked to disarm the man. The order was lifted promptly when he cooperated, said Caron.
He said Emilio Murgo, 26, of 12 Mary St. was arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a firearm, reckless conduct: domestic violence with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence: simple assault.
Police were told the situation started as a familial dispute between Murgo and his father, during which other family members were present. Witnesses said Murgo left the house and returned a short time later to sit in a car in the driveway with a gun.
According to Caron, Murgo did not fire the gun at any point.