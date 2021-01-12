WINDHAM — If you plan on mailing a check anytime soon, you should think twice.
According to Windham police Capt. Mike Caron, four people had their checks stolen from mailboxes outside the Windham Post Office the week before Christmas.
“(The thieves) are changing the amounts (on the checks) and changing the names, then trying to deposit them in area banks,” Caron said.
Luckily, the banks spotted the fraud before the checks went through, according to police.
“It would appear from the victims that when they put their mail in the mailboxes, they were extremely full to where someone could just reach in and grab them,” explained Caron. “We suspect that’s what was happening, the perpetrators were going around and the mailboxes were full, they just put their hands in there and grabbed them.”
According to Caron, one thief tried to use an ATM to deposit a check and the others tried to use mobile deposit. Caron added that the thefts took place on Sunday, when the mail is not picked up.
Caron said that he believes the mail thieves are a group of individuals from Massachusetts. Incidents of mail thefts of this kind have also occurred recently in Westford and Billerica, he added.
“We believe the group that was possibly doing ours was from the Boston/Dorchester area just by the way they signed their checks,” he said.