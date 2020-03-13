WINDHAM — A Windham resident is one of six people in New Hampshire who tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, according to a joint statement from school and town officials.
"Based on the information as we know it, there is no, nor has there been, any threat to the town or school community at large," the statement said.
Fire Chief Tom McPherson said the infected person is a man who likely contracted the respiratory illness after coming in contact with someone at a meeting. McPherson did not have information about where the meeting was.
He has almost completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to McPherson.
"The person has, even prior to notification, been self-quarantining," he said. “He’s doing well.”
McPherson reiterated that he is "very confident that this individual took appropriate actions and has been following guidelines."
"There has been a lot of speculation in the community," he said. "I think from the town's perspective, we want to make sure we're very transparent."
Windham officials said they are working closely with the New Hampshire Department of Public Health and Human Services to monitor the situation.
"Though we realize that this pandemic has many on edge, please be assured that this case did not directly involve a student or employee of the Windham School District, or any Town employee or Town Official," the statement said.
The Windham School District recently set up a dedicated email address, phone number, and web page for the community to access regarding information and updates on COVID-19.
The following website will be updated regularly with information as it pertains to the School District: sau95.org/what_s_new/c_o_v_i_d-19_resource_center
Email covid19@windhamsd.org or call 603-845-1566 for more information.
The town’s emergency management director is also closely monitoring.
Community questions should be directed to EM@WindhamNH.gov or the non-emergency Fire Department line at 603-434-4907