BOSTON – A New Hampshire roofing contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in connection with failing to report income from his roofing and siding business to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
Ronald McPhail, 53, of Windham, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, officials said.
U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled McPhail's sentencing for Oct. 7.
Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Ramsey E. Covington, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston made the announcement today.
According to a statement, McPhail owed more than $700,000 in income taxes to the IRS after he failed to report more than $7.1 million in revenue and approximately $2.43 million in income from his roofing and siding business on his federal tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2019.
To hide his scheme, McPhail cashed customer checks without first depositing them and then withheld information concerning these checks and other business revenues from his tax preparers.
McPhail could face a sentence of up to three years in prison for charges of filing a false tax return, along with one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth B. Kosto, Deputy Chief of Mendell’s Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit, is prosecuting the case.