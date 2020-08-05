WINDHAM — More decisions need to be made as school officials work toward the best and safest way to educate the district's students this fall.
The Windham School Board needs more information from families on their concerns and whether they want to send their children back to the classroom.
Last month, the administration had released a plan with several options, including a full return to school, a hybrid or blended plan, or a total remote learning model.
After much discussion, surveys and input from teachers, staff and the public, school board members will wait until additional survey results come in before making more final decisions.
The most recent survey is due back Aug. 10 by noon and asks families to make a decision on whether they would send students back in person, or choose a remote learning model at home.
It's information needed to make the best decision, said board Chairman Shannon Ulery.
"We have tentatively approved a plan, but the stipulation is depending on how many students come back in person," she said, adding it's an important number that will help gauge the proper and safest spacing in classrooms between desks based on those numbers and the size of the facilities.
The most recent survey asked families if they would feel comfortable coming back for a full five-day model if the district could put a 3-foot spacing between desks in place, or would they prefer a remote option.
Masks would be required for all students and staff, with some exceptions allowed for valid reasons on a case by case determination.
"And if we can't provide the 3-foot social distancing, I suspect we will have to revisit a hybrid option," Ulery said.
The administration had recommended a "blended" more hybrid option with certain grades returning in person on an alternating weekly schedule.
Getting those final numbers from families will help the board make the best decisions, Ulery said.
She said at Windham High, the building's space right now could not accommodate a 3-foot social distancing model, even if only 55% of the student body decided to return in person.
"If more decided to come back, we'd be in a pickle," Ulery said.
She said not being able to put a specific safe distancing measure in place in classrooms to satisfy families could be a deal breaker for those that may choose to keep children at home.
Ulery added she knows there is much concern in the community, from families and the teachers and staff.
"And that will be part of the conversation," she said. "No plan is going to be perfect, but (we hope) to give some semblance of normalcy, but a new normal."
Ulery said it's a challenging time for school districts.
"We are trying so hard to do the best solution we can," she said, adding the board wants to be as transparent as possible with families during this unique time.
And time is important, Ulery said. She hopes the board can have a skeleton of a plan, whether it's a hybrid or all-in plan, to administration sooner rather than later so planning can begin in earnest.
The school board hosts a public meeting this Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at Windham High's auditorium off London Bridge Road. The meeting will feature a presentation from the school district committee on the remote learning option that is part of the district's reopening plan.
Masks are required when entering and exiting the building for Thursday's meeting and staggered seating in every other row is recommended. Families or groups with regular contact with each other may be seated together, but social distancing should be a priority
The board meets again on Aug. 11 and Ulery said more details may be announced then.