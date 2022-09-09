WINDHAM — Five Republican candidates will face off in the Sept. 13 primary election, hoping to take the top four GOP spots and move on to the November ballot in the District 17 state representative race.
Incumbent state representatives Bob Lynn and Charles McMahon will be joined on the Republican ballot by Cynthia Finn, Katelyn Kuttab and Daniel Popovici-Muller.
Four Democrats will also move forward to the General Election ballot in November in District 17.
Those are Ioana Singureanu, Kristi St. Laurent, Marie Yanish and Valerie Roman.
Polls are open in Windham at Windham High School, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bob Lynn reports many good results and hard work done in his past two years serving as a Windham state representative
“These results were achieved through hard work, attention to detail, and an overriding commitment to preserving the New Hampshire Advantage — a state with a small government footprint, low taxes, a business-friendly regulatory environment, and a friendly and welcoming attitude attractive to all as a great place to live and raise a family.”
Cynthia Finn has been involved with the Windham School District since 2014, and a member of the School Board since 2018, serving as its vice chairman, chairman, and chairman of the Finance Committee.
According to her social media page, Finn believes in letting ideas compete, not personalities, and is an advocate for forging positive relationships, focusing on important issues, and finding affordable, well-vetted solutions for the Windham community.
Katelyn Kuttab is a mother of four and according to her social media platform, “looks forward to representing the best interests of our Windham community and strongly believes in protecting the New Hampshire Advantage of no income or sales taxes.”
Kuttab calls herself an ally to the business community and supports initiatives to allow for the economy to grow and for working families to excel. She is active member in the community, serving as a board member on three local non-profit boards as president of Windham Moms Alliance, president of Windham Moms Fund, and treasurer of Friends of the Library of Windham.
Charles McMahon is a longtime state representative in Windham and has served on many town boards.
Daniel Popovici-Muller also served on the Windham School Board and works in finance.
In another GOP race, Windham’s Julius Soti will face off against Roger Filio of Londonderry in the Rockingham District 35 state representative race.
Democrat Katy Gehling is running unopposed for the District 35 spot.
