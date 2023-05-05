WINDHAM — Elizabeth Russell, a fourth-grader at Golden Brook School in Windham, took the top design honor for her artwork that will now be featured in the poster for this year’s Strawberry Festival and Book Fair, set for Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The festival will feature strawberry shortcake, games, raffles, books, dunk tanks, entertainment and much more. All proceeds from the festival and book fair go to support Nesmith Library programs and other community missions.
The festival is hosted annually by Friends of the Library of Windham.
For more information on the event, visit flowwindham.org/copy-of-strawberry-festival.
Derry summer concert series starts June 13DERRY — The summer concerts series in MacGregor Park, 12 Boyd Road, begins June 13 with many favorites returning to the park stage with a variety of music to offer audiences.
Concerts are free and held Tuesday nights beginning at 7 p.m., weather permitting. The park is located next to Derry Public Library on East Broadway.
Kicking off the 2023 season are The Reminisants on June 13 with the following performers slated for the following weeks: B Street Bombers, June 20; Lexi James, June 27; North River Music, July 3; Tru Diamond, July 13; Mo Bounce, July 25; The Slakas, Aug. 1; Pizzastock, Aug. 8; Beatlejuice on Aug. 15; and Brandy rounding out the season on Aug. 22.
To learn more about the summer concert series, contact Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136 or visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation.
Workshop planned in Exeter for those grieving their momsEXETER — Rockingham VNA & Hospice will hold a “Missing Mom” Mother’s Day grief support workshop on Friday, May 12, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Exeter Hospital, 4 Alumni Drive.
It will be held in the small medical building just past the parking garage.
The workshop will discuss the phases and cycles of grief while honoring the memory of mothers for those missing their moms during Mother’s Day.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
There is a minimum enrollment of four participants.
Registration is required. Contact Hillary Coughlin at 603-660-4528.
Atkinson Conservation Commission plans forest walksATKINSON — The Conservation Commission will hold two walks in Atkinson forests in June.
Consulting Forester Charlie Moreno will lead a walk in the Caroline Orr Town Forest, behind the Community Center, 4 Main Street, on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m., to discuss how a selective timber harvest on this land six years ago affected the health of the forest and diversity of wildlife habitat.
A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.
County Forester Greg Jordan will lead a tree and plant identification walk on Saturday, June 24, at 9 a.m., in the Chadwick Town Forest behind the Woodlock Park playing fields.
A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, July 1.
Learn about barns at Kelley LibrarySALEM — The Kelley Library will hold a presentation by a local author about the history of agriculture told by barns on Wednesday, May 16, at 4 p.m, 234 Main St.
John C. Porter, author of “Preserving Old Barns: Preventing the Loss of a Valuable Resource,” will demonstrate how barn structures represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work, and skilled craftsmanship, as well as providing a link to our past that adds to the state’s scenic beauty.
This presentation will follow the progression of barn styles and the historical factors that influenced their evolution.
Plaistow library to hold plant salePLAISTOW — Friends of the Plaistow Public Library will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, 85 Main St.
Consider splitting some perennials and donating them to the upcoming sale. Please make sure all donations are in pots and labeled with the plant name.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of the Plaistow Public Library. For more information contact Jennifer Dawley at 603-382-6011.
Sandown Fire hosting blood driveSANDOWN — The Sandown Fire Department is sponsoring a blood drive on Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Town Hall, 320 Main Street.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “Sandowncommunity” to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.