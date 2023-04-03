SALEM, N.H. — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem selected Windham High junior Andrew Hardjosuwito as the 2023 Tuscan Brands Youth of the Year on March 30 during a celebration at Tuscan Kitchen.
The award is the highest honor for club members.
Since 1947, the Boys & Girls Club has presented the award to a young person who exemplifies service to the Boys & Girls Club, their community and family and who excels academically.
The club narrowed this year’s decision from three finalists, which also included Salem High juniors Erin Devine and Elayna Merriam.
The three delivered speeches about how the club impacted their lives, inspiring personal growth and perseverence. Judges then interviewed each candidate to choose the honoree.
The club presented Hardjosuwito with the honor in front of family, friends and Boys & Girls Club personnel at a celebratory dinner.
Hardjosuwito spoke about how the club has helped him find his identity since joining eight years ago.
He said he felt welcomed to celebrate his Asian culture and be himself around the staff and club members that became friends.
“Despite my name, I knew I was different,” Hardjosuwito said. “I looked different, but it never seemed to bother me while I was at the Club because it didn’t seem to bother anyone else.”
He recalled feelings of frustration and anger associated with kids being cruel at school towards him and his heritage.
Hardjosuwito said the club helped with self-acceptance. He’s been able to internalize identity struggles and recognize his fears.
Hardjosuwito wants to be a role model and friend for the next group of minority children at the Club who may be dealing with similar issues.
“I want to show them that there is a place they can feel safe without judgment,” he said.
The night also celebrated finalists Devine and Merriam.
Devine was the 2022 youth of the year. She said the club helped with her anxiety, allowing it to take a backseat.
The club became an extended family for her in the 14 years she’s been there. Devine looks be a mentor for club youth to help with mental health initiatives.
Merriam has been a club member for seven years.
She stressed the positive impact of becoming involved in different club programs and combating social anxiety.
Hardjosuwito will represent the Salem club in a statewide club competition in May.
