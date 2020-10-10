WINDHAM —The school district continues to watch its students and staff carefully to keep close tabs on any coronavirus concerns.
In a statement Thursday, school Superintendent Richard Langlois urged families to continue to be vigilant and follow all safety guidelines put in place to ward off positive cases of the virus.
"As of today, we have no new or active positive COVID-19 cases within our school community," Langlois wrote in his statement dated Oct. 8.
Any changes to those numbers will be communicated to the school community, he added.
This update comes after several weeks of coronavirus stress in Windham's school district, with high school students testing positive right before the scheduled beginning of school last month, and then four elementary students testing positive after that outbreak.
The outbreak at the high school was linked to a social gathering, according to district officials.
Langlois also announced that as of Oct. 6, the School Board adopted a hybrid cohort scheduling plan through the month of December.
"If the district is in a situation where it is safe to resume full in-person learning or we have to revert to a full remote model, the board will look to make the appropriate adjustments to the existing schedule," Langlois wrote.
As the holiday weekend approached, Langlois also stressed safety when traveling and to "stay diligent" to prevent and limit the exposure of COVID-19 within the district's schools.
Langlois said the district is operating well within the hybrid learning model.
"We will continue to make the proper adjustments and improvements as needed throughout this process," he said in his statement. "I wanted to acknowledge and thank our teachers and administrative staff for continuing to go above and beyond our expectations to deliver an equitable learning experience for all students."