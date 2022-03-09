WINDHAM — Voters here approved town and school spending plans and also gave top vote tallies to warrant articles dealing with history, conservation and town services.
Voters also picked two School Board members and a Selectman.
There was a total of 1,517 votes cast.
The town’s $17.5 million spending plan was approved along with the school district’s $59 million operating budget.
Incumbent School Board member Dennis Senibaldi won another three-year-term on the board, beating out challenger Orsolya Gall by a vote of 1,462 to 900.
For an open, one-year School Board seat, unchallenged incumbent Stephanie Wimmer took the win with 1,619 votes.
On the town side, in addition to the budget, voters approved warrant articles dealing with history, conservation and highway department needs.
Warrant articles approved by voters included money to purchase land and easements for conservation; Searles School and Chapel updates; $20,000 to update Town Hall; $185,000 to buy a five-ton, six-wheel plow truck; $7,500 to make improvements to McIlvaine Town Forest; and $9,500 to restore stonework on the historic Gov. Dinsmore wall.
Voters said no to paying $50,000 to develop an updated Master Plan.
Those winning town positions were incumbent Selectman Heath Partington taking the top vote count over James Curtin, 1,316 votes to 924 votes, respectively.
Longtime Town Moderator Peter Griffin also won another two-year term beating out Thomas Murray, 1,670 votes to 725 votes, respectively.
Another contested race for three open Trustee of the Library seats gave the top vote tallies to Karen Molentbrey, 1,487 votes; Jamse Murphy, 1,079 votes; and Theresa Abbamondi, 1,180 votes. Alphonse Marcil Jr., with 744 votes, was not elected.
Other town officials elected Tuesday were Daniel Spalinger for a one-year Trustee of the Trust Fund position, winning the position with 1,136 votes over Alphonse Marcil Jr., 638 votes.
Jacob Cross ran unchallenged for the three-year Trustee of the Trust Fund seat, with 1,776 votes.
The Trustee of the Cemetery win went to unchallenged Wendi Devlin, 1,908 votes. For Supervisor of the Checklist, the six-year term went to Jamison Tomasek with 1,104 votes over Richard Parow’s 811 votes.
Thomas Earley and Jennean Mason won the two open Planning Board seats for three years, and Elizabeth Dunn and Neelima Gogumalla took the two open Zoning Board of Adjustment positions for three-year terms.
A list of zoning and planning articles were also on the ballot.