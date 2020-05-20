WINDHAM — Memorial Day, like most other recent happenings, will look different this year amid a global pandemic.
Social distancing requirements will prevent the traditional group ceremonies and parades that honor fallen servicemen and women at the end of each May.
But Windham Recreation Director Cheryl Haas and resident Jessica O'Neill, a State Farm employee, would not let the holiday pass without a show of support. They traversed town Wednesday to deliver sweet "friendship bread" and flowers to veterans and widows of veterans.
Accompanied by O'Neill's dog Reily, the duo was greeted with smiles at each stop. On porches and in entryways, the sentiment of the holiday was recognized on a personal level. Haas described the new initiative as a success.