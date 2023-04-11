SALEM, N.H. — The owner of Wolf Pack Canine has submitted a request with the town to expand its location at 346 South Broadway in order to offer more dog training and day care services.
The pet business has offered specialized training, day care and overnight boarding in Salem since 2019.
Planning Board Director Jacob LaFontaine said the proposal is slated for discussion at the April 25 Planning Board meeting.
The expansion — into the adjacent, vacant unit — would allow Wolf Pack Canine to accommodate a maximum of 80 dogs in the building during the day and 45 dogs overnight.
The business currently occupies 4,500 square feet, allowing for up to 55 dogs during the day and 35 dogs overnight.
The owner is also seeking approval for off-site overnight monitoring. That would replace a requirement for staff to be on the premises with dogs around the clock.
The owners said 20 security cameras have been installed inside and outside the building.
Motion and fire protection sensors alert staff through a cell phone notification if there is certain movement in the building or if smoke, fire and carbon monoxide are sensed.
Every entry door has a coded keypad lock.
Wolf Pack Canine was one of three dog day care business to receive approval from the Planning Board in 2019, said Planning Board Director Jacob LaFontaine.
The other dog care care businesses are still in operation.
LaFontaine added that there’s been interest lately from people looking to open additional dog grooming and dog training facilities in town. A new pet hospital also opened at Tuscan Village.
LaFontaine said, “There’s a pretty healthy pet industry in Salem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.