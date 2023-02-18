WINDHAM — A Bow woman was arrested after leading police on a "low-speed chase" through multiple cities and towns -- starting in Windham before ending in a crash in Candia on Friday night, according to state police.
The chase began when Windham police attempted to stop a blue BMW, according to a press release from New Hampshire State Police.
After then driving through Londonderry, Manchester, Hooksett and finally Candia, State Police arrested Jillian Morrone, 28, of Bow. She is facing charges of reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest. Morrone will also be seeing charges from local agencies, according to the press release. Windham police could not be reached for comment on Saturday.
While Windham police started the chase, state police learned of the pursuit at 11:19 p.m.
After the car didn't stop it was "successfully spiked" but continued driving, state police said. Once the vehicle began traveling north on Interstate 93, state police took over the pursuit. At some point, "stop sticks" were deployed, which deflated the tires but didn't deter Morrone, who continued driving, albeit slowly, on the rims.
The car got off the highway in Londonderry and started traveling on Route 28 and Route 28A into Manchester and then Route 3 in Hooksett. The woman then headed east on Route 27 into Candia.
The car stopped at a private residence and then began driving through the yard at a "high rate of speed" in an attempt to flee state police.
A short time later, Troopers found the car after it had crashed while attempting a U-Turn on Route 27. The driver fled on foot but was quickly caught by police.
