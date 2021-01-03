PELHAM— A 36-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Willow Street.
Danielle Wilson, 36, of Pelham was found dead early Sunday near 24 Willow St. after crashing into a utility pole off the westbound side of the road, according to Pelham police.
First responders arrived at the crash about midnight and were initially unable to reach Wilson because the vehicle was entangled in live power lines, police said.
Once they were able to access the vehicle, emergency personnel found Wilson was dead.
A preliminary investigation by the Hudson technical accident reconstruction unit found that speed may have contributed to the crash.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Cpl. Michael Kasiske or Sgt. Adam Thistle at 603-635-2411.