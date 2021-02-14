Woman, 60, hurt in Pelham snowmobile crash

PELHAM — A 60-year-old North Reading woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred about 1:25 p.m. near a Noella Avenue home. When members of the Pelham Police and Fire departments arrived, they found Michelle Saball, 60, on the ground. Her injuries were not life threatening.
She had been driving a 1997 Arctic Cat 600 snowmobile.
A preliminary investigation indicates that operator error caused the accident, which left the snowmobile lodged in some saplings. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, police said.
Saball was transported to Lowell General Hospital for treatment.
The accident is being investigated by the Pelham Police Department and the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department.