Woman charged with hosting underage party

SALEM, N.H. — A 52-year-old woman was arrested Friday night for hosting an underage party at her apartment where an 18-year-old overdosed, according to police records.
Deputy police Chief Joel Dolan said the department received a call at 10:37 p.m. for a teenage boy who was unresponsive and not breathing at 9 Lancelot Court #13.
Someone at the apartment administered Narcan — a drug that quickly reverses the effects of opiates — before fire officials arrived to perform CPR, according to a police call log.
The teen survived and was transported to Holy Family Hospital, Dolan said.
Police remain unsure what opiate the teen consumed and only reported seeing open, empty and full Bud Light beers around the apartment when they arrived.
An arrest log shows that Karen Samataro, 52, was arrested for drug/underage alcohol party, along with a Anthony Cicconi Traficante, 17, of Methuen, who was charged as an adult for unlawful possession/intoxication, and Madelyn Marie Cullivan, 18, of Salem, also for unlawful possession/intoxication.
There were 10 people in the apartment — including Samataro’s 16-year-old son — when first responders arrived, according to Dolan.
Those who were not arrested were issued summonses, which they must answer in Salem District Court, he said. He did not provide their identities due to their ages.
Dolan explained that it is not uncommon for people to carry Narcan, which has become readily available to the public in recent years. He said it’s also the likely reason that the number of calls to police for overdoses sharply decreased in 2019.
Samataro, Traficante and Cullivan are scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court on March 30.