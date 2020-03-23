SALEM, N.H. — A two-car crash in front of Kelley Library landed a woman in the hospital Monday afternoon with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said speed was likely a factor, but an accident reconstruction team is working at the Main Street scene to gather more information.
Police did not immediately release the names of anyone involved in the crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, police say a Jeep rear-ended a Kia and subsequently forced it into a stone wall.
Dolan said a man was alone in the Jeep, while the Kia was occupied by a man driving and a woman in the passenger seat.
The woman suffered the most serious injuries, according to Dolan.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.