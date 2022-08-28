LONDONDERRY — A woman suffered potentially life threatening injuries after a single car crash in Londonderry Saturday afternoon. The car crashed into a guardrail on West Road, and the Fire Dept. was dispatched at around 2:05 p.m., said Londonderry Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Jeremy Mague.
Mague said the guardrail penetrated the passenger side of the car pinning the driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle. It took first responders 40 minutes to free the driver from the car. While the driver was being freed she was given medical care by an ambulance crew.
After being freed the driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and then by air to a hospital in Boston.
West Road was closed for about two hours following the crash and investigation, said Mague.
