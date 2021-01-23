Woman's Service Club supports students

WINDHAM — The scholarship committee of the Woman's Service Club of Windham has presented two awards to students to support their college education.
On Jan. 4 at Windham Town Hall, Amy Prendergast and Alesandro Jacobellis each received $1,500 to put toward their education after they complete their first semester.
Scholarship committee chairman Jean Morrow presented the awards.
Prendergast attends The University of New Hampshire and Jacobellis attends Rochester Institute of Technology.
The scholarships are awarded on basis of academic achievement and demonstrated service to school and community. Financial need is also a consideration. The scholarships are awarded conditionally upon graduation and are traditionally presented the first week of January when recipients have completed their first college semester.
The scholarship committee includes Morrow and co-chairs Linda Gallagher and Diane Carpenter.