SALEM, N.H. — Woodbury Middle School’s new classroom wing is almost ready for students, as the school’s $49.6 million renovation project is moving on pace in its current phase.
Mild winter conditions have helped keep the efforts on schedule.
The project started in 2021 to modernize the now 98-year-old building. It is projected to be completed in 2024.
Renovations will also bring the school up-to-date on safety regulations, add a new heating and electrical system and improve security around the main entrance.
Most early construction laid the project’s groundwork. The school’s sixth grade wing was demolished along with the boiler room, chorus room, library and lobby.
A new addition to Woodbury’s west side began taking shape in fall 2021. A heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was also installed in the classroom wing.
School Board Chairman Bernard Campbell provided updates during a meeting Jan. 17.
Campbell anticipates the new school wing will be ready for students at the beginning of February.
“This is a milestone,” he said. “We will be able to open the new classrooms that are being completed in that wing so that all three grades at the Woodbury Middle School will have new classrooms.”
The gymnasium currently serves as temporary classrooms.
Renovations continue to be on schedule for a new gym and main entrance.
Budget Committee Member D.J. Bettencourt applauded that the renovations were ahead of schedule and under budget.
Campbell said he would have liked students moved into the new classrooms when they returned from winter break. However, he believes there has been substantial progress made since the project began.
