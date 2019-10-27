Woodbury provides creative outlet for students

SALEM, N.H. — Friday mornings tend to be chaotic in Principal Brad St. Laurent’s office at Woodbury School. Some of the middle school's students are in their groggy morning state, some are excited to see their friends.
On this particular Friday, a few students squeezed into the office with a keyboard, shortly before their chorus teacher Kristen Brazauski instructed them to warming up.
“I know it’s 7:30 in the morning, but could we have a little more energy,” Brazauski told her Select Chorus students in their final moments of rehearsal.
Her chorus class was about to perform the “Neverending Story” theme song for Free Music Friday.
The Woodbury tradition started a few years ago with groups of kids performing something from class, St. Laurent said. Every week the groups gather in his office minutes before the morning announcements to get one last rehearsal in. Then when the bells chime, St. Laurent says the morning announcements followed by the performance.
St. Laurent created the musical opportunity for students and staff as an outlet for creativity and teamwork.
“We purposely use my office,” St. Laurent said. “Tight space, gig mentality.”
Garage bands have formed to perform for Free Music Friday. Students, teachers and sometimes combination ensembles of students and teachers harmonize on the morning announcements.
“It’s gotten more and more creative and we have kids taking more risks,” St. Laurent said.
Sometimes it’s musicians from a chorus or band class, or sometimes it's a music appreciation student who wants to share their new ukulele skills.
“It’s showing more opportunities than the traditional band class,” St. Laurent said.
Students from the Select Chorus who performed Friday were excited that they got to show students what they’ve been working on, and hope that it will work as a recruitment tool.
The students have been practicing the “Neverending Story” song for about two weeks in their class. They were excited because they knew it from the Netflix show "Stranger Things."
In Select Chorus, “we get to have the freedom to do songs that we know,” seventh-grader Marina D’Amico said.
And that helps forge connections between peers in Select Chorus, eighth-grader Kyleigh Viveiros said.
“It’s a really cool program if you have the opportunity to try out for it you should,” eighth-grader Olivia Marion said.
The added bonus of getting to participate in Free Music Friday is that it’s posted online and students can show family and friends outside of school their music.
“It’s cool to show what the chorus is working on,” eighth-grader Lili Ortiz said.
The school will next get to see some of the seventh and eighth grade chorus’ work at the Veterans Day ceremony that will be held on Friday Nov. 1.
On Thursday there will be a special musical treat for students, a group will perform “This is Halloween” from the “Nightmare Before Christmas.”
“Whatever people want to put together, we give them a forum and it’s fun,” St. Laurent said.
Videos of the Free Music Friday performers are posted on the school's Facebook page, facebook.com/sau57woodbury.