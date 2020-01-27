SALEM, N.H. — School officials sent a letter to parents Monday warning them about a potentially dangerous viral video challenge middle schoolers have participated in.
Three students took part in the "TikTok Outlet Challenge" last week, causing sparks to fly from an electrical outlet outside Woodbury School's gymnasium, according to Superintendent Michael Delahanty.
People across the country have been using the social media platform TikTok to share videos of themselves inserting a penny into the crevice between an electrical outlet and the metal of a phone charger adapter, which causes an electrical short circuit.
"The impact of this was a spark," Delahanty said. "It was a concrete wall so there was no residual damage, certainly there was damage to the outlet."
The school's walls are concrete, so there was nothing potentially combustible in the vicinity of the sparks, Delahanty said.
After talking with Principal Brad St. Laurent, Delahanty said they wanted to let parents know to talk to their children, because "if they were to do this at home where the building materials could be different" there might be danger of fire.
The Salem Fire Department did not have to respond to the incident, but Assistant Chief Jeff Emanuelson will be speaking with the three students involved, he said.
"The dangers (of the challenge) are causing an intentional short circuit could cause an electrical fire or an electrocution," Emanuelson said. "Those are the hazards I'm trying to communicate" to the students.
Emanuelson and Delahanty are stressing that parents need to talk to their kids about the potential dangers, which is why the middle school sent out the letter.
"This seems ridiculous but these are adolescents," Delahanty said.
"Students at this age tend to be impulsive and don't think through their behaviors, so talk through the possible repercussions with them," Delhanty suggested to parents.