LONDONDERRY — Development continues at the massive Woodmont Commons, where a new proposal could eventually bring a par-3 golf course to that property.
Londonderry's Heritage/Historic District Commission recently heard early details of a developer's hope to bring the golf course and a clubhouse to the Woodmont development off Route 102 near Michel's Way and Pillsbury Road.
A New Jersey golf course architect would be brought in to design the course.
Woodmont combines streetscapes, retail, housing and green space on more than 600 acres — planned as a new urban form of development for people to live, work and play in.
The area is anchored by the Market Basket, Home Goods plaza that also includes a state liquor store, and a Hallmark store/boutique. The Baldwin housing complex and 603 Brewery are also nearby.
Engineer Jeff Kavan of TF Moran represented the golf course developers, telling heritage officials the plan is still early, and the goal is to make the project as pleasing to Londonderry as possible.
That includes how the clubhouse will be designed and what materials will be used.
"We want to get feedback right off the bat," Kavan said.
Commission members said quickly that the first design presented was a bit too contemporary in style.
"I'd send it back to the drawing board," said member Jim Butler, also a Londonderry town councilor.
Kavan also showed a more traditional design with barn board siding.
The building would not be a function facility, Kavan said, but a smaller structure with a golf shop, kitchen area, some seating, and a small pub space.
There are also some concerns about rows of aging apple trees along Pillsbury Road that could be impacted by the plan. Similar concerns came up several years ago when apple trees were impacted by the development of housing along Gilcreast Road.
Kavan said the plan is to keep several rows of trees and add in additional trees where needed.
Heritage Commission officials traditionally hear details on development plans hoping to come to town and give input on style, landscape, building materials and whether the plans adhere with what Londonderry's goals are for how things should look.
The town's development agreement with Woodmont helps balance out how things will be built, and what the town and developer can agree on as the development process moves forward.
In other business, Heritage members also heard details of two more plans proposed for the Woodmont area, a two-story medical building and a bank.
Developers will bring additional information to the commission moving forward.