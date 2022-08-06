Button Up New Hampshire, a popular home energy savings workshop series is coming virtually to the Derry area.
The virtual workshop will be held via Zoom with screen and audio provided over the internet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6 to 7 p.m.
The workshop will include a live question and answer session.
The event is hosted by Derry Public Library, Derry NetZero Energy Committee, Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber, Derry Economic Development, Derry cable television, and Derry Public Works.
It is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities (Eversource, Liberty Utilities, NH Electric Cooperative and Unitil), working together to provide New Hampshire customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect the state environment.
PAREI of Plymouth is working with local groups around the state to bring these workshops to the public on behalf of New Hampshire’s utilities.
This NHSaves Button Up Workshop is a presentation about how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.
It is conducted by a certified energy auditor and covers basic building science principles as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures that will button up your home for the heating and cooling seasons.
The workshop will also cover details about the energy efficiency programs offered by New Hampshire’s utilities (for existing homes and new construction) that provide energy audits, weatherization measures such as air sealing and insulating and rebates on new technologies and products such as electric and gas appliances and high efficiency electric heating/cooling equipment.
Granite State residents will find this workshop helpful to learn how to use energy more efficiently, conserve energy and save money on their heating and cooling bills, and now with the high cost of energy, efficiency is now more important than ever.
For registration and Zoom link information visit the library website at derrypl.org.
For questions, email craiglazinsky@comcast.net or lizr@derrypl.org.
Workshop organizers also recommend the public follow NHSaves Facebook and Twitter pages for up-to-date information on energy saving tips and programs.
