Derry state rep. sued for defamatory language
A Derry state representative faced a defamation lawsuit this year over comments he made about two men who perform as drag queens, allegedly calling one a “convicted sex offender” and saying the other performed inappropriately with children during a local story time event.
Michael McMahon of Danville and Robert Champion of Bow filed the lawsuit against Rep. David Love for the statements made earlier this year, saying Love “wantonly, maliciously and oppressively” defamed them.
The commentary in question was made to Derry town councilors and in State House testimony in Concord before the House, Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee.
Champion and McMahon have performed as Monique Toosoon and Clara Divine, respectively, and have led drag queen story times in both Nashua and Derry.
Love went on to win another two-year term as a state representative in November.
Death of longtime police chief comes soon after official retirement
It was a final farewell in 2022 for a long-standing police chief, friend, community supporter and leader.
Retired Derry Police Chief Edward B. Garone was laid to rest in October after a brief service held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Garone died Oct. 11, less than two weeks after he was honored for his retirement.
The chief had been recognized in June for his 50 years of service. The Derry Police Department building was officially named after Garone.
When asked how he wanted people to remember his career and time as chief, Garone said earlier this year he felt he treated everyone fairly, with equity and respect.
“And every night when I am (down) for a night’s sleep, I feel I did what I thought was right today,” Garone said. “To strive for fairness and equity and to treat people as they would like to be treated. That served me well.”
—Julie Huss
