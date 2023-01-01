Hampstead man still missing
John Matson, a 79-year-old Hampstead man, went missing in early July and has not been found.
Extensive searches were organized in an attempt to locate the man, who suffers from dementia.
Police believe he hasn’t been seen since July 6 when he kissed his wife goodbye as she headed out of town for a few hours that afternoon. He headed out for a walk shortly after.
It’s a case that’s baffled local authorities, the Fishing and Game Authority and his wife, Rita Matson.
“It’s like he vanished,” Rita Matson said in September. That was 67 days after his disappearance.
Now, it’s been over five months and with no sightings of Matson.
John Matson has been included in a statewide Silver Alert since July 7. Anyone with information should call local police.
Hampstead voters continue to resist Central School renovations
For the eight time, voters in March rejected a plan to make improvements to Central School that would address space constraints.
The proposal included additions of six classrooms, a new library, a dedicated cafeteria, a music room and a larger space for the school nurse.
Hampstead voters have repeatedly struck down the construction of a new addition in recent years.
The Hampstead School Board got to work and came up to a new, streamlined approach to combat residents’ resistance to a $12.6 million price tag.
The school has since prioritized three areas of need — safety, special education and student learning — for the next vote in March 2023.
“We want to return the Hampstead School District to what it’s been in the past, which is a pillar of great learning and a pillar of the community where we are raising the next generation,” said Hampstead School Board Chair David Smith.
The new plan also comes with a projected price tag of $7.5 million.
— Angelina Berube
