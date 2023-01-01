3 states investigate arrested teacher
A former Timberlane Regional High School teacher arrested in December 2021 became the subject of investigations in two other states this year — Massachusetts and California.
David Russell, 64, was indicted in March for two counts of felonious sexual assault and five counts of simple assault. The alleged victim is a 15-year-old girl.
Russell is accused of touching her inappropriately twice, by running a hand down her back and buttock area then grabbing her hips.
Records show that he was never arrested out-of-state, but assault allegations have been made by former students in North Andover Public Schools, where Russell taught for 23 years, according to dozens of interviews by The Eagle-Tribune and a review of records.
A Plaistow police officer who inquired with North Andover officials explained in a report of his own, “...most of the ‘creepy’ things which made students uncomfortable were not criminal but was conduct unbecoming.”
Though Russell’s West Coast teaching license expired in June 2001, a spokesperson for the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing said his conduct in New Hampshire is considered an exception and meets the threshold for “potential action on expired credentials.”
A final pretrial hearing in the New Hampshire criminal case is scheduled for March 2023. —Breanna Edelstein
