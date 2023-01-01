Town’s first solar panels come to Nesmith Library
Having the rays shine down on a new solar project atop Nesmith Library is something the town hopes will bring savings in electricity while also serving as a beacon that could bring similar projects to Windham.
Earlier this year, the library celebrated a new solar array atop the building on Fellows Road, the first town building to have such a direct line to the sun’s energy to help save money.
The project got its impetus through the hard work of the town’s Local Energy Committee, a group of residents interested in doing what they can to study ways to save taxpayers money by tapping into more energy-efficient efforts like LED lighting and more efficient systems for heating and air conditioning.
Library director Silvie Brikiatis said the solar effort would serve the town well by reducing energy costs, saving taxpayers money and serving as a way to educate the public.
—Julie Huss
