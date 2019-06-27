15-year-old hit by car in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — A 15-year-old boy on a skateboard collided with a 2011 GMC truck at 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Shadow Lake Road and Sylvan Drive.
The truck was traveling east on Shadow Lake Road when the skateboarder, who was traveling on Sylvan Drive, did not stop at the intersection, Dolan said.
The boy was taken to Lawrence General Hospital by ambulance with a significant leg injury and possible head trauma, Dolan said.
The driver was not injured, Dolan said.
Shadow Lake Road is closed, and will remain closed into the evening while police investigate the cause of the crash.
At this time they do not believe speed was a factor, Dolan said.
This was updated with the correct age of the boy involved in the crash.