ATKINSON — The Leavitt family name, branded for decades at two local businesses, will also appear on next year’s midterm election ballot.
At 23, Atkinson Republican Karoline Leavitt joined the First Congressional District race last week, setting her sights on replacing incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas.
Prior to launching her own campaign, Leavitt worked as a writer and assistant press secretary for former President Donald Trump and, most recently, communications director for New York Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.
More than the Capitol Hill experience, Leavitt says it’s her parents’ fulfillment of entrepreneurial dreams that encouraged her to return home to Atkinson and run her campaign.
Leavitt describes the beginning of her working years at 14, scooping ice cream at her mom’s Atkinson shop — Leavitt’s — sold several years ago but never renamed. Whether or not she knew it at the time, the job sparked her political aspirations.
“Government needs to stay out of the way of small businesses,” she said recently. “I’ll fight to cut taxes, and I pledge to oppose any tax increase, because hard-working families across our state deserve to keep more of their hard-earned money, not less.”
Through the campaign season, she is working alongside her dad and two brothers at Leavitt Auto and Truck in Plaistow.
“We’re a small business family,” she said, comparing her parents’ steadfastness to her Congressional goals.
She is campaigning on the idea that, “New Hampshire needs a conservative fighter.”
“Young people built this country and I really believe young people need to be involved to save it,” she said.
Before launching her career in politics, Leavitt was known at Central Catholic High School for her clutch hits as a softball player, earning recognition as an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2014 and 2015. Before that she was enrolled in the Timberlane Regional School District.
An innate competitive nature earned her a spot on St. Anselm College’s team, but two years in she gave up the sport when it got in the way of her academics and internships.
The first-in-the-nation primary became its usual hub of media and political frenzy in 2016, but this time, Leavitt worked for Fox News and produced newscasts for the student body.
“That propelled me toward the White House in 2018,” she said.
Her youth does not point to inexperience.
“I believe it’s a strength,” Leavitt said. “The voters I’ve met have relayed that message to me. They’re excited for young leadership. I have a lot of energy. I work very hard. We need to get young people involved -- in the Republican party especially. With my generation, we’re losing with young voters. We need to save our party and our elections.”
Besides championing small businesses, Leavitt also promises to back the blue, ensuring that police departments are funded and supported.
She is a fierce supporter of the right to bear arms, keeping elections local, and school choice, a nod to her combination of public and private school education.
“I want every student in New Hampshire to have the opportunity to choose their education, regardless of their zip code or economic status,” she said. “Parents, not the government or teachers’ unions, make the best decisions for a child’s needs.”
More information can be found online at karolineforcongress.com.