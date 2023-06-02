LONDONDERRY —A youth operating a dirt bike was injured Monday when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel utility pole while riding on private property on Kimball Road.
At approximately 3:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by state police of the dirt bike crash and the injured driver.
The youth suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to a Fish and Game press release.
Other members in the riding group were able to notify parents who then called 911 after arriving on the scene.
The youth was taken by Londonderry fire emergency crews using utility terrain vehicles to a nearby road to wait for an ambulance, who then took the boy to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
It is believed that operator inexperience is the leading cause of this crash, the release stated.
The youth operator was wearing proper safety equipment.
Fish and Game personnel were assisted at the scene by Londonderry police, fire and emergency medical crews.
Fish and Game reminds all riders to wear appropriate safety gear and to ride within their capabilities.
