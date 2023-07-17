NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art is hosting Bob Pecchia’s photography exhibition, “Moments”, at the Hills Gallery at 65 Water St.
Pecchia’s primary focus has been landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes. After retiring from a career in higher education, Pecchia’s passion for photography has grown. His educational and professional experiences in theater have enhanced his work as a photographer.
“Over the past decade, I have been continuing to develop my photography skills, a never-ending process,” Pecchia said. “In addition, I continually am reminded that the beauty that surrounds us can be obvious, but much of it must be uncovered slowly.”
Pecchia’s work has been shown in over 40 states and 20 countries.
The exhibition will run from July 13-24.
Also on view in the Hartson and Sargent galleries is the Abstract Artists Group of New England’s 22nd annual exhibition.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Relay for Life on Aug. 4-5
HAVERHILL — The Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill benefiting the American Cancer Society takes place on the track at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and concluding at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.
In past years the event was held in June, but renovations to the track prompted a change to August. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend for multiple activities and raffles.
A team from the Haverhill Police Department will be walking the track and their fundraising efforts include selling one-of-a-kind limited edition cancer awareness patches for a $10 donation per patch to the American Cancer Society.
The patches are available now until the event date in the dispatch center of the Haverhill Police Department, 40 Bailey Blvd., or anytime during the event at NECC. Cash or Venmo donations accepted.
If you cannot visit the police station please email Andrea Fogarty at afogarty@haverhillpolice.com and arrangements will be made for a patch.
This year’s Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill has already raised $53,673 as of June 26, with the majority, $42,335, raised by Rosie’s Riveters, led by Rose and James Flynn of Haverhill. The event’s goal is to raise $75,000 this year.
For more information, to donate to a team or to form your own team, visit online at tinyurl.com/mwtk3hxx.
Resurfacing in Methuen
METHUEN — Resurfacing work on Howe Street over the Route 213 bridge will begin on the evening of Thursday, July 20, and will be conducted Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is responsible for the project, which aims to improve the infrastructure while ensuring safety for commuters. The DOT has taken all possible steps to minimize commuting disruptions. For more information call the Department of Public Works at 978-983-8545.
Museum offers guided tours
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is open for another season of guided tours.
Join Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. for a tour of the historic Bradford Center. Visitors should meet on the Bradford Common across from the church.
On Saturday, July 22, another tour will be held. Visit the Elmwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. The tour will start at the entrance of the cemetery.
To register email info@buttonwoods.org or call 978-374-4626
The Buttonwoods Museum offers tours of the historic John Ward House and the Daniel Hunkins Shoe Shop. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. for free but donations are appreciated.
MVCC plans business mixer
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its business networking mixer at the Atria Marland Place, at 15 Stevens St., on Wednesday, July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
To register visit web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events/MVCCBusiness%20Networking%20Mixer%20at%20Atria%20Marland%20Place-7491/details
Trot for Tots 1-mile walk or 5k
ANDOVER — Registration for the 31st annual Trot for Tots 5k and 1-mile walk in Andover is open.
The race will take place on Oct. 1 with a 10 a.m. kick-off time, but there is also a virtual option between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1. The event celebrates all “poss-Abilities and all abilities.”
To learn more, visit: https://mypcd.org/trot-for-tots/
