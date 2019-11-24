NEWBURYPORT — A filing by local watchdog group C-10 with the federal Atomic Safety and Licensing Board this week, called out the owner of the Seabrook nuclear power plant and federal regulators for having a “lack of expertise” on concrete degradation during a recent hearing on the plant’s concrete monitoring program.
The hearing in September by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Atomic Safety and Licensing Board was held to allow C-10 to present a contention on how it believes the plant’s concrete monitoring program is inadequate.
Concrete degradation was discovered at the plant in 2010; it results from an alkali-silica reaction, or ASR, a chemical process that causes small cracks.
In a press release, Natalie Hildt Treat, executive director for C-10, said the group believes NextEra’s approach to managing Seabrook’s “failing concrete” is “deeply flawed,” and that NextEra should be “sent back to the drawing board with its concrete testing, analysis and monitoring protocols.”
Seabrook Station was recently granted a 20-year license extension by the NRC through 2050. Earlier this year, the NRC approved an amendment to address the concrete degradation caused by ASR.
NextEra also filed its own “proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law” with the licensing board, arguing that C-10 did not provide significant evidence to support its contention. In the filing, NextEra also challenged C-10’s claims that the company lacks expertise by detailing the knowledge and experience of its witnesses, some of which have spent decades in the nuclear power industry.
In an email to The Daily News, Peter Robbins, a NextEra spokesman, accused C-10 and ASR specialist Dr. Victor E. Saouma, who spoke on behalf of C-10, of “ignoring the facts,” and said the organization’s comments regarding Seabrook “are both irresponsible and incorrect.”
In its recent filing, C-10 argues that the NRC’s witnesses did not demonstrate any level of expertise regarding ASR, and that the only independent expert review of the plant’s license amendment request came from Saouma, who spoke on behalf of C-10.
“His testimony effectively eviscerates the methodology used ... to support NextEra’s claim to understand the severity and extent of ASR now existing in the plant, and that its monitoring program will detect ASR before it begins to pose a significant risk to public health and safety,” wrote C-10 in its filing.
“As Dr. Saouma explains, NextEra’s methodology is grossly over simplistic, misleading, and completely inadequate to support any level of confidence that NextEra will be able to detect unacceptable ASR expansion before it happens.”
The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board, which is a three-judge panel under the NRC, is expected to rule on the case by late January or early February.
During the hearing, C-10 attorney Diane Curran told the licensing board the biggest concern posed by ASR at Seabrook is that it may weaken concrete safety structures to the point they crack during an earthquake and release radiation into the environment.
In its filling, C-10 discussed the threats of ASR and said NextEra relied on concrete testing conducted at the University of Texas in Austin that was a “poor stand-in” for Seabrook Station’s concrete, which “has faced decades of exposure on the New Hampshire salt marsh.”
“In particular, the different mineral components of the test samples are not representative of the particular chemical make-up of Seabrook’s concrete, and thus will not behave in the same manner,” C-10 said.
Robbins, from NextEra, countered in his email on Friday, “The facts are straightforward: the Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently concluded a highly detailed, multi-year evaluation of Seabrook’s infrastructure and systems. This process involved years of scrutiny by independent technical experts, including internationally respected global engineering firms with established track records of analyzing nuclear structures. The process also included more than a dozen public meetings with opportunities for the public to comment.”
He said the plant’s operation is evaluated by inspectors “365 days a year.”
