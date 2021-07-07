NEWBURYPORT – Hundreds of family, friends, co-workers and others filled Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday morning for a funeral Mass to say goodbye to Newburyport Engine Company 1 firefighter Brett Burkinshaw, who died last Thursday at age 47 after a 19-month battle with brain cancer.
Following the roughly 70-minute service inside the Green Street church, Burkinshaw's flag-draped casket was placed on the back of Engine 1 as his brother, Gregg Burkinshaw, held Brett's fire helmet, with its badge – E1 – facing forward. Once pallbearers finished lifting the casket onto the back of the fire engine, the engine slowly made its way down Green Street under an American flag held aloft over the street by ladders from West Newbury and Newburyport. The engine was escorted by a small squad of police motorcycles onto Water Street and through Market Square before making its way up State Street.
Dozens of onlookers, including many bank employees and other workers, stood silently with their hands over their hearts as the procession passed by. The procession continued on State Street past High Street and back to Newburyport fire headquarters on Greenleaf Street. Burkinshaw's funeral drew firefighters and police officers from across Massachusetts and New Hampshire resulting in a sea of black and blue uniforms several rows deep during the procession.
Burkinshaw joined the Newburyport Fire Department as a call firefighter in May 2003, and became a full-time member of the department in August 2010. He also had close ties to the Newburyport Police Department, serving as a reserve police officer there since 2005.
"We, as a department, are devastated by this news and the loss of a longtime veteran of our department as well as the police department, who dedicated himself to public safety and serving this community," Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said in an earlier statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time. Firefighter Burkinshaw was a remarkable, kind person who made a lasting impression on many people, as has been evident by the profound community support in the wake of his diagnosis."
During his career with the department, Burkinshaw also served as fire alarm assistant superintendent. An electrician by trade, he saved the city of Newburyport thousands of dollars by volunteering to repair wiring in emergency lights and sirens in both fire engines and police cruisers over the course of his career, according to LeClaire.
Burkinshaw is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Briggs) Burkinshaw, and their daughter Emma, as well as several other family members.