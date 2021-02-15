NEWBURY — Undeterred by the below-freezing windchill, Connor Mulholland stripped off his shirt and sweatpants and plunged into the Atlantic off the beach on Plum Island. Thursday marked Day 11 of his monthlong pledge to do a daily dive to raise awareness and money for a local nonprofit supporting people struggling with substance abuse.
Mulholland is steadily chipping away at his $6,000 goal to benefit Chucky’s Fight. Between daily business sponsors – Thursday’s plunge was backed by KMB Healing + Yoga in Amesbury – and online pledges from individuals, he has logged in more than $2,500 and counting.
Mulholland, a 26-year-old boatbuilder and surfboard maker, grew up in Merrimac and now lives in Newburyport. He said he was in his teens when a friend started using heroin. Before Mulholland turned 20, two of his friends had died from overdoses.
Despite what he described as his own “addictive personality,” Mulholland said, “I knew to always stay away” from drugs. Friends did not fare as well, and ended up hooked on opioids – drugs they were prescribed after sustaining sports injuries. One such friend, he said, “is no longer on this earth.”
When he himself hurt his arm and required surgery in 2009, Mulholland decided not to take prescribed pain medication. “I knew (they) were terrible,” he said, citing the risk of addiction.
After losing eight or nine friends over as many years, Mulholland said he knew he wanted to do something to help people dealing with addiction and substance abuse, so he contacted Charles “Chucky” Rosa in Seabrook with a proposal: He would jump into the Atlantic daily for 30 days to raise $6,000 for Chucky’s Fight, the nonprofit Rosa started after losing sons Vincent and Domenic to addiction. Rosa himself takes at least one plunge into the ocean every day to help him with his sobriety.
At Mulholland’s invitation, Rosa joined him in his first ocean plunge to start the 30-day fundraising clock.
“He has to be really diligent and dedicated,” Rosa said when contacted by telephone Thursday. “It’s not an easy task. The windchill is sometimes in the single digits.”
Under a brilliant sun, the water was 39 degrees Thursday while the air temperature was in the mid-20s with a steady breeze.
“My sons’ ashes are in the ocean where I swim every day,” Rosa said. “It’s a routine I make myself do. For (Mulholland) to do it on his own ... I give him a lot of credit for doing something that’s that difficult. He’s helping us help others for sure.”
Mulholland’s girlfriend, Melissa Gutierrez of Newburyport, is a nurse who has seen how drug addiction can be an endless cycle for so many people.
“As a nurse, I see firsthand how substance abuse is a revolving door unless they get the help they need” when they finish a treatment program or are released from the hospital. “Often, there’s no help out there.”
Gutierrez has been recording the daily video Mulholland posts to Facebook for the fundraising effort. At the bottom of each video is a “donate” button for people who want to support Chucky’s Fight.
“Connor has had, like most everybody these days, some people he has lost,” Rosa said. Part of the money raised by Chucky’s Fight helps pay for treatment programs or just to cover the cost of a place for a person in recovery to live.
“They often don’t have upfront money to get into housing,” Rosa said. “The money he raises will certainly help some people get help they may not have been able to access or afford. Then, the journey becomes theirs.”
To watch Mulholland’s swim on Friday and to donate:
www.facebook.com/connor.mulholland.98/videos/10219074270791162.
For more on Chucky’s Fight: www.chuckysfight.com/.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News.