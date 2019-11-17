NEWBURYPORT — After moving from Colombia to the U.S., Alejandra Chandler struggled to meet people — that is, until she stepped behind the camera.
Chandler, 25, of Newburyport is the new photographer behind #FacesofNECC, Northern Essex Community College’s spin-off of the internationally popular “Humans of ...” blogs. The original “Humans of New York” was created by photographer Brandon Stanton in 2010 and inspired others to try similar projects.
NECC alumnus Jose Garcia launched the community college’s version in early 2018, capturing the stories of students, faculty and staff on the Haverhill and Lawrence campuses.
The project involves interviewing and photographing individuals. In doing so, it offers a peek into the lives of those at Northern Essex — what brought them to the community college, what sets them apart from others and where they hope to go with their degree.
Chandler, who recently earned her associate’s degree in liberal arts from Northern Essex, met Garcia last year as one of his first #FacesofNECC subjects. After sharing her story with him, they became friends and when Garcia accepted a full-time job elsewhere, he recommended Chandler to take over the photography project.
About four years ago, Chandler came to the U.S. on a temporary visa to visit with family and see her cousin’s newborn. In the few months she was here, she fell in love with the man who would become her husband, leading her to move here and leave her life in Colombia. Now, she lives in Newburyport, takes photos wherever she goes, and spends the weekends hiking throughout New England with her husband.
She said moving to a new place in her 20s was difficult because “people already have their groups and their friends” at that age. Photography, however, has given her the freedom to get to know the community around her.
“We photograph people and we interview them,” Chandler said about #FacesofNECC. “We ask them how NECC has affected their life in a positive way.”
The project is all about “getting to know the community at Northern Essex, getting to talk to people, getting to know the students and trying to get them to share their story,” she said.
Chandler finds this project especially important at a community college where people come from many backgrounds, whether they “have children and their only option is an associate’s degree for now” or they work full time and need flexibility in their class schedule.
“With photography, it’s another way to be able to put a face in front of a story,” Chandler said. In doing so, people are able to connect with each other, she explained.
In addition to curating materials for #FacesofNECC, Chandler is working toward her bachelor’s degree in environmental science and conservation at Southern New Hampshire University. She works full time in administrative support and as a translator for SPS New England in Salisbury.
She is most passionate about capturing natural things such as landscapes and animals.
“You are able to show people how you felt when you were there,” she said. “It’s a very natural thing.”
Chandler shares her work on www.orchideyes.com. The name is a tribute to Colombia, where the orchid is the national flower.
“I don’t have many things that remind me of home here,” she said. “I want people to see the world through my eyes and I’m from Colombia.”
To see #FacesofNecc, go to www.necc.mass.edu/experience/facesofnecc.
