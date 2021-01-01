Newburyport police seek help to ID package thief

NEWBURYPORT — City police are asking the public’s help in tracking down a woman believed to have stolen packages left at people’s front doors earlier this week.
The woman was caught on video walking up to a front porch and swiping packages, according to Newburyport police.
Newburyport police Inspector Chris McDonald said three Merrimac Street residents reported missing packages on Tuesday, all about the same time.
A still photo taken from the video, which was uploaded onto the department’s Facebook page, comes as officers have taken stolen package reports around the same area since Thanksgiving.
“I’m sure with that post up we’ll have more” people reporting thefts, McDonald said.
At least one of the victims was able to not only capture the alleged porch pirate on video but also a shot of her car, a Toyota sedan.
“We’re assuming it’s the same person,” McDonald said.
With more people ordering items online this holiday season in an effort to avoid shopping in person, McDonald said would-be package thieves have had more opportunity. But with camera technology improving dramatically over the last few years, more of them are caught on video, he said.
Consumer Reports offers these tips for avoiding package theft:
Install a video camera on the porch or in your doorbell.
Give your delivery driver specific instructions to deliver packages on back porches.
Sign up for tracking alerts so you know when packages have arrived.
Require a signature when ordering.
Pick an alternative delivery destination such as an office, a trusted neighbor or a post office box.
Anyone who can help identify the person caught on video or the vehicle being driven is asked to contact Inspector McDonald at 978-462-4411, ext. 1006.