Like many others around the country and the world, Carolyn Veasey Jackson decided to explore her creative side while stuck in pandemic lockdown in 2020.
But the Haverhill native didn’t pursue an online book club, develop a green thumb or nurture a sourdough starter.
Instead, while “messing around” watching YouTube videos, Jackson fell in love with the ancient art — and science — of soap making. Given the state of the world at the time, she figured “people are really going to be using soap for a while.”
Already somewhat familiar with the process — her mother, Zoe Veasey, had shared stories of making soap with lard as a girl on the family farm in upstate New York — Jackson started working with essential oils and butters, botanical powders, and clays to create unique artisan soaps. Each design is made from a different, rarely repeated recipe.
“It’s fun to create something that people will like — but I don’t want to go back and create another 20 bars,” she says.
A worthy wash
Jackson soon transformed a pandemic hobby intended for holiday gift giving into a part-time business — and Betterment Through Bubbles was born. Then, she took it one step further. One hundred percent of the profits from Betterment Through Bubbles benefit two places close to the soap artisan’s heart: Krempels Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Mass General Cancer Center in Boston.
More than 20 years ago, Jackson’s sister Val suffered a traumatic brain injury at 42 years old. At that time, there was no place in the area for TBI survivors and their caregivers to get critically needed support and resources.
When Jackson discovered the Krempels Center and its dedication to improving the quality of life for people like her sister through evidence-based programming, shared experiences and the embrace of a welcoming community, she knew it was a cause she could get behind. She initially donated the profits from a part-time jewelry business, and now, she contributes money from Betterment Through Bubbles.
More recently, when Jackson’s father, Ed Veasey, died of lung cancer in 2019, Mass General Cancer Center also became a beneficiary of the 56-year-old soap maker’s sales.
Jackson’s parents co-founded Cedardale Health and Fitness Center in Haverhill, and helping run the family-owned business, in operation since 1971, is her full-time job.
But dedicating proceeds from her part-time soap business to these two special causes is a meaningful way for Jackson to honor her family members while doing her part to improve her corner of the world. With proceeds raised during the lockdown, Jackson was able to contribute $8,000 to the two nonprofits in 2021.
Jackson’s soaps are infused with natural ingredients like paprika, nettle leaf and dandelion heads. Initially, she looked up soap-making recipes with lard because animal fat has a lot of properties that are good for the skin. She has also started experimenting with vegan options she found online.
“The nice thing about the soap community (is) they just share what they’ve learned,” she says.
Early in the morning or Sunday afternoons are soap-making times, and she occasionally holds a “soapen house” at her West Newbury home or brings her creations to sell at local events.
Pretty and practical
The basic process of making a loaf of soap takes a couple of hours, but coming up with the creative designs is a longer task. She credits her husband, Lincoln, with leading this part of the operation.
“He’s a very talented designer,” says Jackson, who draws inspiration from his digital designs.
There are bars with a variety of floral motifs colored in indigo, chlorella, rhubarb, olive or annatto. Many are infused with fragrant oils like lavender, sweet orange, rosemary or eucalyptus. Mica, a fine powder colorant, is used to add shimmer to a bar’s surface.
Kaleidoscope soap offers natural hues that include woad, turmeric, paprika, charcoal and spirulina.
“It’s one of my favorite types of soap to make because each cut is a different design,” Jackson says.
There’s a Mythical Mermaid soap and one called “Snow Day” that features a black dog sporting a Santa hat while frolicking among the snowflakes. Easter Bunny-shaped soaps are shiny white, deep rose, turquoise and lilac creatures decorated boldly with colorful floral details. A Purple Mountain Majesties’ design looks just as it sounds.
Early this summer, Jackson focused on soaps depicting local sailboats and scenes from Cape Cod. For an event in Maine this August, she created two soaps —one featuring a classic lobster bake and the other the state’s original flag with a white pine tree and the North Star.
Her most popular soaps convey an easily recognizable area or activity.
“If it makes a person think of something they enjoy or something they love, they just immediately gravitate to it,” she says.
Bars sell for $10 each.
Jackson gets a lot of support from friends and family, who help her package and distribute the soaps.
“It’s really nice that people will come together to help and to spread the word,” she says.
But a word of warning: Don’t tell Jackson that the bar you just bought is too pretty to use.
“I like creating things that are unique — and actually seeing that it can come together — but what bothers me is when people say it’s too good to use,” she says.
