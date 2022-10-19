CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in Londonderry waived her arraignment that was scheduled for Wednesday, and has pleaded not guilty to charges she published advertisements for local races without properly and legally marking them as political advertising, state officials said.
The six misdemeanor charges allege that Debra Paul, publisher of the Londonderry Times, failed to identify the ads with "appropriate language" indicating they were ads and saying who paid for them by state law, the state attorney general's office said in August following Paul's arrest.
The state reviewed cases relating to Paul dating back to 2019.
Paul, also a member of the Londonderry Town Council, said in a statement following her arrest that "this is clearly a case of a small business needing to defend itself against overreaching government."
Paul also publishes the Nutfield News and Tri-Town Times newspapers.
A police affidavit said nearly 60 violations in the Londonderry Times and a related publication were counted between 2020 and this year.
Paul, who along with her husband are the only two employees at the paper, said she originally believed the state's complaint involved advertising rates, the affidavit said following the arrest.
