SALEM, N.H. — The motorcyclist involved in a car crash Thursday afternoon in Salem has died, Salem Capt. Jason Smith reported on Friday morning.
Police identified the motorcyclist as Terry Ware, 65, of Newton.
Salem Police responded to a crash at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Route 111 and Ermer Road. Ware was unresponsive with a passerby administering CPR when first responders arrived on scene.
Salem Fire transported the man to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Smith said.
Route 111 remained closed for several hours from the Windham to Derry lines for Salem Police's scene reconstruction team to investigate the crash.
A preliminary investigation determined a Harley Davidson traveling eastbound on Route 111 struck a car turning left onto the highway from Ermer Road.
Police identified the driver of the car as Robert Mullane, 56, of Salem, N.H. He was not injured and is cooperating with police in the investigation, Smith reported.
Windham and Derry Police, along with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation assisted Salem Police.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective James Carlin at 603-893-1911.
