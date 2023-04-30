NEWTON — Lucca, a sweet chocolate Labrador, will soon join the ranks as Newton Police Department’s first comfort dog to help students at two local schools.
School Resource Officer Brian Oljey is working with Hero Pups, a local non-profit organization, to bring a comfort dog program to Memorial Elementary School and Seacoast Learning Collaborative.
Oljey, who’s been an officer for more than 20 years, has spent the last two years at the two schools.
He greets students every morning, walks the halls and is there for any student who needs him.
Over the last few years, he’s seen students’ attitudes about school change after the pandemic and recent tragedies.
He said some students struggled to return to school. Children deal with new stresses in an ever-changing world that put a toll on their mental health.
He thought an unconventional program to create a positive learning environment would benefit Newton.
“Sometimes you need that ray of sunshine that a dog gives you walking into a building,” said Oljey.
“When I got here and starting interacting with the kids, I saw what a tool like a comfort dog could possibly do to help students,” Oljey said.
The officer also felt a comfort dog could greatly benefit therapeutic learning programs at both schools which he is involved in.
A year ago, Oljey decided to pursue this alternative support tool for students. He met with his police chief and school administrators and discussed the destressing effects and emotional support a dog could bring.
Everyone was on board.
Oljey will care for the Newton police dog that will also make community appearances.
But Lucca’s primary focus will be to help young students.
“There are other comfort dogs out there, but it’s unique that mine is going to be assigned to me and in the schools on a daily basis,” said Oljey.
He added his department is excited for this opportunity as its has never had either a comfort dog or K-9 on the force.
Oljey’s goal is to have the dog greet students as they arrive and be available for any student who needs some cheering up.
The dog will also provide an overall morale booster not only for the students, but teachers and administrators.
Hero Pups is currently training Newton’s puppy during the week at their facility in Exeter.
This puppy is five-month-old purebred Labrador born with Hero Pups.
Students last week voted on her name.
Oljey’s first training session with Lucca was a few weeks ago. He’s amazed with how quickly she’s adapting to training – and his handling.
“She is still only five months so she’s extremely playful and silly which is why she makes such a wonderful fit for the school environment,” Oljey said. “She’s playful and happy, but yet controlled and behaved.”
Hero Pups Founder Laura Barker said the puppy visited the Newton schools a few weeks ago along with her litter mates to make sure she was the right puppy for Newton.
They had an inkling the job was hers because she loves kids and that environment, Barker added. But they needed to see how she responded in the school setting first.
“She’s the perfect dog for Newton,” Barker said. “She thrived in a lot of chaos and around excited children.”
Now, the kids can’t stop asking Oljey about Lucca and when they’ll get to see her next. Oljey gets stopped by two dozen students daily inquiring about Lucca.
Lucca will make numerous appearances at the schools and around Newton as she continues training.
Barker said the puppy and Oljey already have great chemistry.
She credited his passion to bring this program to the schools. It’s a great thrill this puppy will help young people, she said.
“Brian cares about his community,” Barker said. “You can have a great dog, but you need a great handler. Brian is a great handler.”
Oljey hopes Lucca will become a regular at the schools some time in the fall and will be available for all students and staff to enjoy.
