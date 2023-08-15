Summer is coming to a close, and it’s almost time for students to return to school. Here are the dates and locations where teachers will be waiting with a welcoming smile and their lesson plans.
ATKINSON
First day of school for the 2023-24 school year is Aug. 28. For more information, call 603-362-5521.
Atkinson Academy — 17 Academy Ave.
DANVILLE
School starts on Aug. 28. For more information, call 603-362-5521.
Danville School — 23 School St.
DERRY
First day of the 2023-24 school year in the Derry Cooperative School District is Aug. 29. For more information, call 603-432-1210.
Barka Elementary School — 21 Eastgate Road.
Derry Village Elementary School — 28 S. Main St.
East Derry Memorial Elementary School — 18 Dubeau Drive
Grinnell Elementary School — 6 Grinnell Road
Hood Middle School — 5 Hood Road
Next — 5 Hood Road
Pinkerton Academy — 5 Pinkerton St.
South Range Elementary School — 1 Drury Lane
West Running Brook Middle School — 1 West Running Brook Lane
HAMPSTEAD
Hampstead Middle School will host a new student orientation in its library Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first day of school for the Hampstead School District is Aug. 30. For more information, call 603-329-6744.
Hampstead Central School — 21 Emerson Ave.
Hampstead Middle School — 28 School St.
KINGSTON
Students return on Aug. 28. Preschool begins Sept. 5. For more information, call 603-642-3688.
D. J. Bakie Elementary School — 179 Main St.
Sanborn Regional High School — 17 Danville Road
Sanborn Regional Middle School — 17 Danville Road
LONDONDERRY
Students return to class on Aug. 29. On Aug. 28, there is an orientation for kindergarten as well as grades one, six and nine. For more information, call 603-432-6920.
Londonderry High School — 295 Mammoth Road
Londonderry Middle School — 313 Mammoth Road
Matthew Thornton — 275 Mammoth Road
Moose Hill — 150 Pillsbury Road
North School — 19 Sanborn Road
South School — 88 South Road
NEWTON
District classes restart on Aug. 28. Preschool begins Sept. 5. For more information, call 603-642-3688.
Memorial Elementary School — 31 W. Main St.
SALEM
Orientation for grades six and nine are on Aug. 29. First day for students is Aug. 30. For more information, call 603-893-7040.
Barron School — 55 Butler St.
Dr. Lewis F Soule Elementary — 173 S. Policy St.
Lancaster Elementary School — 54 Millville St.
Mary A. Fisk Elementary School — 14 Main St.
North Salem Elementary School — 140 Zion Hill Road
Salem High School — 44 Geremonty Drive
Walter F. Haigh School — 24 School St.
Woodbury Middle School — 206 Main St.
SANDOWN
Like others in the Timberland Regional School District, Sandown’s will start school on Aug. 28. Sandown Central will host an open house night on Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. For more information, call 603-362-5521.
Sandown North — 23 Stagecoach Drive
Sandown Central — 295 Main St.
PLAISTOW
Plaistow’s schools will start Aug. 28. For more information, call 603-362-5521.
Pollard School — 120 Main St.
Timberlane Regional Middle School — 44 Greenough Road
Timberlane Regional High School — 36 Greenough Road
PELHAM
There is a back to school meet and greet for grades two through five on Aug. 24 at the Pelham Elementary School from 8:20 to 9:30 a.m. The meet and greet for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade is on Aug. 24. The first day of school for all Pelham students is Aug. 28. For more information, call 603-635-1145.
Pelham Elementary — 61 Marsh Road
Pelham Memorial — 59 Marsh Road
Pelham High School — 85 Marsh Road
WINDHAM
There will be a new student orientation for grades nine through 12 on Aug. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. Orientation for the middle school is Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. Kindergarten’s meet and greet is Aug. 29 from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., and pre-kindergarten is the same day from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Also on Aug. 29 is a new-to-the-district student orientation from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Students’ first day of school in Windham is Aug. 30. For more information, call 603-845-1550.
Center School — 112B Lowell Road
Golden Brook School — 2 Lowell Road
Windham Middle School — 112A Lowell Road
Windham High School — 64 London Bridge Road
