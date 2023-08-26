SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
DANVILLE: Danville Old Home Days
Don't miss this fun-filled day with a K9 demonstration (11 a.m.), magic show (12 p.m.), foam party (2 p.m.), fireworks, and much more!
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Day Field, 167 Main Street
5:30 p.m., enjoy dinner from local food trucks and play games in the field while you wait for the Fireworks at the Athletic Field on GH Carter Drive
Questions? Email recreation@townofdanville.org
PELHAM: Household Hazardous Waste Day
8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Highway Dept., 33 Newcomb Field Parkway
Info: 603-417-6570 / www.nashuarpc.org/hhw
HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Bag Sale
Stop in today for the $5 Bag Sale for clothing and accessories. Some exclusions may apply. Bags are provided.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
KINGSTON: Veteran's Annual Clambake (Ages 18+)
Clambake will be served from 2-4 p.m., rain or shine, and will include select lobster, steamers, BBQ chicken, and corn on the cob. The popular band Ossipee Station will play 5-9 p.m.
12 p.m., Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church Street
Tickets: $30 per person / available at the Club / Deadline for tickets: Mon., August 21
Info: 603-642-3419
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
DANVILLE: Danville Old Home Days
Kids games, flea market, touch a truck (3 p.m.), and lots of amazing local live music – all day! Tour historical sites from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Day Field, 167 Main Street
Questions? Email recreation@townofdanville.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
DANVILLE: Historic Buildings Open
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Members of the Village Improvement Society (VIS), Olde Meeting House Association and Danville Heritage/Historic District Commission will be greeting visitors at these sites. This is a free, family-friendly event and a great opportunity to learn about Danville's history.
North Danville Union Church, 42 Beach Plain Road
Samuel & Peter Sargent Cooperage Shop, 44 Beach Plain Road
White Schoolhouse/Sanborn Library, 45 Beach Plain Road
Little Red Schoolhouse, 380 Main Street
Old Meeting House, 470 Main Street
Webster Stagecoach Stop & Store, 1 Sandown Road
KINGSTON: Acoustic Afternoon
Come enjoy a free performance by Cory Malm! Ice cream from What's The Scoop will be available for sale. Bring a chair or blanket.
4-5:30 p.m., Kingston Rec Center (at the field on the corner of Wadleigh Point and Main Street)
Info: 603-531-3337 / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100046872044777
WINDHAM: Ribbon Cutting for Inclusive Play Area
4:30 p.m., 111 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
WINDHAM: Free Concert
Performing rock, pop, and dance hits from the 70s to today...hitting classics like Fleetwood Mac and Aerosmith, reviving crowd favorites like Prince and The Cranberries, and mixing in current idols like Bruno Mars and Elle King.
5-7 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
MONDAY, AUGUST 28
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Class
Last Monday of the month
9:15-11:15 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!
11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Northern Essex Community College Info Session
Interested in continuing education, but not sure where to start? A representative from Northern Essex Community College will be at the Derry Public Library for an information session. Nothing is required, just show up with your questions!
4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 29
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Bag Sale
Stop in today for the $5 Bag Sale for clothing and accessories. Some exclusions may apply. Bags are provided.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group
Tuesdays
This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Knitting & Crochet Meet Up
Do you enjoy knitting and/or crocheting? Come to our bi-weekly meet-up and make some new fiber friends. Bring a project and chat with fellow crafters.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Come watch the popular Beatles Tribute Band, Studio Two!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters. This is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one. Are you stuck on a stitch or confused by a pattern? Most likely someone in the group can help.
10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Line Dancing
Wednesdays
10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $5 per class
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
DERRY: Summer Film Series
“War Games”, an atomic age tale about a young man who connects to a military computer, and possibly starts World War III.
5:45 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’
Wednesdays in August
A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.
6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30
Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes
All proceeds to benefit Emmaus
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity. No registration required, just drop by and knit away.
10 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: TCMA Jazz Band
The Timberlane Community Jazz Band was formed in the mid-2000's. Directed by John Mainella, they play a repertoire of big band tunes from yesterday and today with a modern, jazzy, swinging edge.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ATKINSON: Mah Jongg
Fridays
Experienced players only please!
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie
Come watch To Sir With Love on the big screen!
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
