SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

DANVILLE: Danville Old Home Days

Don't miss this fun-filled day with a K9 demonstration (11 a.m.), magic show (12 p.m.), foam party (2 p.m.), fireworks, and much more!

10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Day Field, 167 Main Street

5:30 p.m., enjoy dinner from local food trucks and play games in the field while you wait for the Fireworks at the Athletic Field on GH Carter Drive

Questions? Email recreation@townofdanville.org

PELHAM: Household Hazardous Waste Day

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Highway Dept., 33 Newcomb Field Parkway

Info: 603-417-6570 / www.nashuarpc.org/hhw

HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Bag Sale

Stop in today for the $5 Bag Sale for clothing and accessories. Some exclusions may apply. Bags are provided.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

KINGSTON: Veteran's Annual Clambake (Ages 18+)

Clambake will be served from 2-4 p.m., rain or shine, and will include select lobster, steamers, BBQ chicken, and corn on the cob.  The popular band Ossipee Station will play 5-9 p.m. 

12 p.m., Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church Street

Tickets: $30 per person / available at the Club / Deadline for tickets: Mon., August 21

Info: 603-642-3419

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

DANVILLE: Danville Old Home Days

Kids games, flea market, touch a truck (3 p.m.), and lots of amazing local live music – all day! Tour historical sites from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Day Field, 167 Main Street

Questions? Email recreation@townofdanville.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

DANVILLE: Historic Buildings Open

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Members of the Village Improvement Society (VIS), Olde Meeting House Association and Danville Heritage/Historic District Commission will be greeting visitors at these sites. This is a free, family-friendly event and a great opportunity to learn about Danville's history.

North Danville Union Church, 42 Beach Plain Road

 Samuel & Peter Sargent Cooperage Shop, 44 Beach Plain Road

 White Schoolhouse/Sanborn Library, 45 Beach Plain Road

 Little Red Schoolhouse, 380 Main Street

 Old Meeting House, 470 Main Street

 Webster Stagecoach Stop & Store, 1 Sandown Road

KINGSTON: Acoustic Afternoon

Come enjoy a free performance by Cory Malm! Ice cream from What's The Scoop will be available for sale. Bring a chair or blanket.

4-5:30 p.m., Kingston Rec Center (at the field on the corner of Wadleigh Point and Main Street)

Info: 603-531-3337 / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100046872044777

WINDHAM: Ribbon Cutting for Inclusive Play Area

4:30 p.m., 111 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

WINDHAM: Free Concert 

Performing rock, pop, and dance hits from the 70s to today...hitting classics like Fleetwood Mac and Aerosmith, reviving crowd favorites like Prince and The Cranberries, and mixing in current idols like Bruno Mars and Elle King.

5-7 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Class

Last Monday of the month

9:15-11:15 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!

11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Northern Essex Community College Info Session

Interested in continuing education, but not sure where to start? A representative from Northern Essex Community College will be at the Derry Public Library for an information session. Nothing is required, just show up with your questions!

4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Bag Sale

Stop in today for the $5 Bag Sale for clothing and accessories. Some exclusions may apply. Bags are provided.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group

Tuesdays

This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Knitting & Crochet Meet Up

Do you enjoy knitting and/or crocheting? Come to our bi-weekly meet-up and make some new fiber friends. Bring a project and chat with fellow crafters.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Come watch the popular Beatles Tribute Band, Studio Two!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters. This is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one. Are you stuck on a stitch or confused by a pattern? Most likely someone in the group can help.

10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Line Dancing

Wednesdays

10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: $5 per class

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

DERRY: Summer Film Series

“War Games”, an atomic age tale about a young man who connects to a military computer, and possibly starts World War III.

5:45 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’

Wednesdays in August

A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.

6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30

Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes

All proceeds to benefit Emmaus

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

Join each week to knit for charity. No registration required, just drop by and knit away.

10 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: TCMA Jazz Band

The Timberlane Community Jazz Band was formed in the mid-2000's. Directed by John Mainella, they play a repertoire of big band tunes from yesterday and today with a modern, jazzy, swinging edge.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ATKINSON: Mah Jongg

Fridays

Experienced players only please!

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie

Come watch To Sir With Love on the big screen!

1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you