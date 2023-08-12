SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
DERRY: RC Airplane Fly-in and Demos
In addition to flying demonstrations, static aircraft will be on display and food and refreshments will be available.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., NH Flying Tigers airfield, 1 B Street
Cost: Admission for spectators is free; however, a $10 registration fee is required for participants flying their aircraft at the event.
Rain date: Sun., August 13
Info: 603-437-2847 / www.nhflyingtigers.com
HAMPSTEAD: ‘From Your Garden’ Swap
Bring extra flowers and produce from your garden, and leave with something grown by another local gardener.
10-11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Art at St. Christopher's
Corinne Dodge will be teaching children how to paint with natural watercolors made from different kinds of rocks. Kids will also get to make spin art with a spin art machine. Lunch and DIY Sundaes too.
10:15-11:30 a.m., St. Christopher's Church, 187 East Road
Please RSVP: 603-329-4674 / Email: vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Ice Cream Social
Enjoy ice cream with toppings of your choice, as well as games and activities for the whole family. Admission is free, and donations will benefit Isaiah 58 and their housing work.
4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Questions? 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
SALEM/WINDHAM: Fore Paws Golf Classic
All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.
Registration at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., Windham Country Club, One Old Country Club Road
Cost: $175 per golfer
Register by August 7: www.sarlnh.org/fore-paws-golf-tournament
Questions? Mackenzie Koch: 603-893-3210 / Email: mkoch@sarlnh.org
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Sensory Play (Ages 3-8)
Get ready to try something new and probably make a mess while doing it
10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!
11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Explore the Surreal World of David Lynch
From his debut Eraserhead to his groundbreaking series Twin Peaks, Lynch has always been in a world of his own. Come explore this world (and hear at least two David Lynch impressions).
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Making Class
Bee Helpful, a small team of caregivers will offer this class for seniors. There will be light refreshments and question time for anyone in need of their services.
10-11:15 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Sew It Up!
Wednesdays, starting August 15
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations. With sewing machines in hand, we gather together on Wednesdays at 12:30 and talk about sewing projects, techniques, fabric etc. all while stitching away.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DANVILLE: Constituent Session with Congressional Staffers
Do you have questions about or problems with passport renewals, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare or other federal issues? Representatives of Congressmen Chris Pappas’ office will be on hand to help and hear from constituents of NH’s 1st Congressional District. This is not a political or campaign event and the Colby Memorial Library does not endorse any political figures.
12:30-2 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Info: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
ATKINSON: Family Film
Pack up your kids, the neighborhood kids, and come watch ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’.
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Ice Cream Social & Book Tasting
Teens and tweens, it’s time to celebrate! Stop by the Leach Library Meeting Room on Tuesday, August 15 from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. to enjoy an ice cream sundae. While you enjoy your frozen treat, take a look through some books. Choose from a variety of library books to check out, or fill your bag with books to keep!
4:30-6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group
Tuesdays
This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Nashville favorites, MARK209, brings Classic Country at tonight's performance!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
SANDOWN: SUP Yoga Class
Love Yoga? Love Paddleboarding?
6:15 p.m., Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Road
Cost: $40 / includes the paddleboard and lifejacket.
Space is limited! Must register: www.sandown.recdesk.com/Community/Program
ATKINSON: The Health of the Merrimack River (Virtual)
Join John Macone, education and policy specialist at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, for an in-depth slideshow talk on the Merrimack’s two-century-long problem of pollution. John will discuss how the problem began, what’s been done to fix it, what needs to be done in the future and how you can get involved in helping the Merrimack.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON/BRENTWOOD: Encore Casino Trip
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Bus departs from Brentwood Community Center (Rte. 125)
Cost: $35 per person / includes $20 gambling voucher
Register by Mon., August 14: 603-642-6400, ext. 120 or Email: recreation@brentwoodnh.gov
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23
Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free / All supplies included
Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Ice Cream Social
Join us for Moo's Place ice cream with all the toppings, bounce house by Fun Bounce, face painting by Trading Faces, activities, resources, music and more! Great time for the whole family.
3-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Senior Picnic
There will be a raffle, bingo, and lots of good food. Tickets are free to all seniors in Londonderry. You do not need to be a member of the Senior Center to attend.
Bingo at 4 p.m., Dinner at 5 p.m.
Tickets are available at Londonderry Senior Center or Londonderry Town Hall
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day
Senior Bingo at 4 p.m., Senior BBQ at 6 p.m. (tickets required); Concert for all ages on the Common at 7 p.m.
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov
PLAISTOW: PACE Networking Event
Enjoy refreshing drinks and conversation!
5:30-7 p.m., at a members home in Newton
Cost: $25 for PACE members, and $30 for non-members
RSVP: www.PACENH.com
Questions? Email: pacenh@yahoo.com
PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series
The Time Bandits will present a pop/rock experience spanning from the 60s through the 80s and more. Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.
6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
DERRY: NH Moose Presentation
We've all seen the "Brake for Moose" bumper stickers, now come and learn about the animal behind the slogan! A New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife Steward will tell you where to find moose, their favorite activities, and how parasites and climate change may affect their survival.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’
Wednesdays in August
A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.
6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30
Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes
All proceeds to benefit Emmaus
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don't miss this free concert by Studio Two, a Beatles Tribute Band!
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
