SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

DERRY: RC Airplane Fly-in and Demos

In addition to flying demonstrations, static aircraft will be on display and food and refreshments will be available.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., NH Flying Tigers airfield, 1 B Street  

Cost: Admission for spectators is free; however, a $10 registration fee is required for participants flying their aircraft at the event. 

Rain date: Sun., August 13

Info: 603-437-2847 / www.nhflyingtigers.com

HAMPSTEAD: ‘From Your Garden’ Swap

Bring extra flowers and produce from your garden, and leave with something grown by another local gardener.

10-11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

HAMPSTEAD: Kids Art at St. Christopher's

Corinne Dodge will be teaching children how to paint with natural watercolors made from different kinds of rocks.  Kids will also get to make spin art with a spin art machine.  Lunch and DIY Sundaes too.

10:15-11:30 a.m., St. Christopher's Church, 187 East Road

Please RSVP: 603-329-4674 / Email: vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

HAMPSTEAD: Ice Cream Social

Enjoy ice cream with toppings of your choice, as well as games and activities for the whole family. Admission is free, and donations will benefit Isaiah 58 and their housing work. 

4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Questions? 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

SALEM/WINDHAM: Fore Paws Golf Classic

All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.

Registration at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., Windham Country Club, One Old Country Club Road

Cost: $175 per golfer

Register by August 7: www.sarlnh.org/fore-paws-golf-tournament

Questions? Mackenzie Koch: 603-893-3210 / Email: mkoch@sarlnh.org

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Sensory Play (Ages 3-8)

Get ready to try something new and probably make a mess while doing it

10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!

11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Explore the Surreal World of David Lynch

From his debut Eraserhead to his groundbreaking series Twin Peaks, Lynch has always been in a world of his own. Come explore this world (and hear at least two David Lynch impressions).

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Making Class

Bee Helpful, a small team of caregivers will offer this class for seniors. There will be light refreshments and question time for anyone in need of their services.

10-11:15 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Sew It Up!

Wednesdays, starting August 15

Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations. With sewing machines in hand, we gather together on Wednesdays at 12:30 and talk about sewing projects, techniques, fabric etc. all while stitching away. 

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DANVILLE: Constituent Session with Congressional Staffers

Do you have questions about or problems with passport renewals, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare or other federal issues? Representatives of Congressmen Chris Pappas’ office will be on hand to help and hear from constituents of NH’s 1st Congressional District. This is not a political or campaign event and the Colby Memorial Library does not endorse any political figures.

12:30-2 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Info: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

ATKINSON: Family Film

Pack up your kids, the neighborhood kids, and come watch ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’.

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Ice Cream Social & Book Tasting

Teens and tweens, it’s time to celebrate! Stop by the Leach Library Meeting Room on Tuesday, August 15 from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. to enjoy an ice cream sundae. While you enjoy your frozen treat, take a look through some books. Choose from a variety of library books to check out, or fill your bag with books to keep!

4:30-6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: Italian Conversation Group

Tuesdays

This adult conversation group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), please come join us to further exercise your Italian the fun way!

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays

Nashville favorites, MARK209, brings Classic Country at tonight's performance!

6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street

Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069

SANDOWN: SUP Yoga Class

Love Yoga?  Love Paddleboarding?

6:15 p.m., Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Road

Cost: $40 / includes the paddleboard and lifejacket.

Space is limited! Must register: www.sandown.recdesk.com/Community/Program

ATKINSON: The Health of the Merrimack River (Virtual)

Join John Macone, education and policy specialist at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, for an in-depth slideshow talk on the Merrimack’s two-century-long problem of pollution. John will discuss how the problem began, what’s been done to fix it, what needs to be done in the future and how you can get involved in helping the Merrimack.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON/BRENTWOOD: Encore Casino Trip

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Bus departs from Brentwood Community Center (Rte. 125)

Cost: $35 per person / includes $20 gambling voucher

Register by Mon., August 14: 603-642-6400, ext. 120 or Email: recreation@brentwoodnh.gov

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

Let your littles explore and learn with the Montessori toys!

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23

Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome. 

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free / All supplies included

Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Ice Cream Social

Join us for Moo's Place ice cream with all the toppings, bounce house by Fun Bounce, face painting by Trading Faces, activities, resources, music and more! Great time for the whole family.

3-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Senior Picnic

There will be a raffle, bingo, and lots of good food. Tickets are free to all seniors in Londonderry. You do not need to be a member of the Senior Center to attend. 

Bingo at 4 p.m., Dinner at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at Londonderry Senior Center or Londonderry Town Hall

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day

Senior Bingo at 4 p.m., Senior BBQ at 6 p.m. (tickets required); Concert for all ages on the Common at 7 p.m.

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

PLAISTOW: PACE Networking Event

Enjoy refreshing drinks and conversation!

5:30-7 p.m., at a members home in Newton

Cost: $25 for PACE members, and $30 for non-members

RSVP: www.PACENH.com

Questions? Email: pacenh@yahoo.com

PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series

The Time Bandits will present a pop/rock experience spanning from the 60s through the 80s and more. Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.

6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

DERRY: NH Moose Presentation

We've all seen the "Brake for Moose" bumper stickers, now come and learn about the animal behind the slogan! A New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife Steward will tell you where to find moose, their favorite activities, and how parasites and climate change may affect their survival.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: ‘Spin for Cycle’

Wednesdays in August

A full body workout incorporating power, endurance, strength, and weights that is guaranteed to leave you sweaty and satisfied.

6:30 p.m. Rhythm and Ride, 4 Plaistow Road, Unit C30

Register/info: 603-974-7046 / www.rhythmandridecycle.com/classes

All proceeds to benefit Emmaus

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

Don't miss this free concert by Studio Two, a Beatles Tribute Band!

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org

